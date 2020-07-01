ESPN names Sean O’Malley ‘hottest prospect’

Can you believe it? Honors and benefits at such a young age. That’s a Christmas Story reference right there just in case you didn’t get it. You got it.



There has not been a hotter prospect than Sean O’Malley since Conor McGregor. I will concede that while Sean is a talented finisher it is his over-the-top character and charisma that have him higher on my list of people to watch. He has big money fights written all over him as long as he can stay the course, stay out of trouble, and keep finishing opponents. He has yet to be truly tested but that will come sooner than later.

ESPN believes in him so much that they gave him 2020’s hottest prospect and it’s only July. They may be eating crow should he falter but at the rate he is going it looks like they bet on the right horse.