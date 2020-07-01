Colby Covington explains what really led to his departure from ATT

Colby Covington is one of the most notorious figures in mixed martial arts. His comments range from racist, toover-the-top, and are occasionally entertaining. It is no wonder his departure from American Top Team happened with all of the drama that seems to follow him. A gym full of drama dies.

I would list the people Colby Covington had beef with but I would run out of time. Colby opened up to BJPenn.com radio and according to him it was his teammates and their complaints that caused his exit from ATT.

A lot of people were complaining. A lot of people were up in their feelings. They don’t understand it. They don’t understand the psychology that goes into it. There’s a reason that no one can do what I can do. There’s a reason why people actually are drawn to me. There’s a reason I’m the people’s champ. I fight for the people. I speak for the people. I think people like that I’m real and I stand up. I’m not afraid to say the cold, hard truth. If you’re not okay with the brutal, honest truth, that’s your problem. Facts don’t care about your feelings. They’re still facts.

To be quite honest it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not when you are listening to Colby. What do you think of his comments and will we ever get the real story? Is this the real story?