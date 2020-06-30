Wikipedia basically says Diego Sanchez is immortal

Holy crap this made me laugh so loud I couldn’t breathe. I had to share before they realized what someone had done and changed it back.



UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has a lot of MMA fights, 42 to be exact. Somehow the math algorithm for Wikipedia has gotten that confused or someone stoned tried to do the math in their head and just made an intoxicated guess. Truthfully, with as many times as we have seen Sanchez on TV it is not a stretch for someone to believe this number to be true. Especially if they were high. Like, really high.



This is up there with Scott Blevins saying he trained with fictional Gracies named Renzin and Rocky at the also fictitious main Gracie academy in Virginia.