Nick Diaz posts bizarre ‘slap for cash’ video on social media

There is so much in this video that makes you say WTF. It’s like watching a Colby Covington video while high.

In this Instagram video from Nick Diaz’s official account we get a very large bearded man in a “slap for cash” shirt surrounded by two scantily clad and beautiful women. One of them is on a stripper pole while he prepares to slap a tattooed man in swim trunks. It is a brutal knockout that leaves the man bloodied and dazed. Nick – what are you doing on social media man? It’s getting bizarre.