Latest odds on tonight’s Dan Hooker vs Dustin Poirier bout

It looks like tonight we find out if Dan Hooker is the real deal and if Dustin Poirier has lost a step.



Dustin is the former UFC interim lightweight champion that lost his bout with undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in September of last year. He has not fought since and the man he faces in tonight‘s Fight Night main event is a real welcome back test for the Louisiana native. Dan hooker is 10-4 in his UFC career and is on a three fight win streak heading in to tonight. A win over Poirier would certainly bring him in to the lightweight title picture.



The odds for this fight have stayed relatively steady and are closer than you might expect. Bovada has Poirier at -150 and Hooker at +230. It’s not quite a pick em fight but it certainly is not a give me for Dustin in the eyes of the odds makers. BetDSI has it -227 Poirier and +184 Hooker giving Dan a little more credit.



The fights start at 6 PM on ESPN and ESPN plus.