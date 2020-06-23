Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Claudia Gadelha 2 free

we are in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and I don’t know about you but I can use all of the free entertainment I can get.



Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced Claudia Gadelha in 2014 in a fight that the Polish fighter won via split decision. That victory placed Jedrzejczyk across from strawweight champion Carla Esparza in her next fight and she would take the belt via TKO in the second round. Gadelha defeated Jessica Aguilar in her next fight and that win lined Claudia up for a rematch with Joanna.



The rematch title bout served as the finale for the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter in which they starred as opposing coaches. It was a five round affair and we will not spoil the ending just in case you haven’t seen it yet. It is definitely worth your time and you can watch it free.