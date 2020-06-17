Free Fight: That time Chael Sonnen was almost UFC light heavyweight champion

Chael Sonnen may be a legend to some but there were times when he was almost called champ.

At UFC 159 Chael stepped in to fight the greatest light heavyweight of all time, Jon Jones. During the first round Jones at some gruesomely injured his foot. The injury was severe enough that if the fight had continued past the first round it would more than likely have been stopped and Chael Sonnen would have been champion.



Much like the Anderson Silva fifth round middleweight championship submission loss, this one was hard to swallow according to Sonnen. It was not to be and Jones stopped Chael in the first round. Here it is, full and free. Check it out.

Chael’s victories in his career are impressive but there is one blemish we wish we could erase…Tito, we are talking to you.