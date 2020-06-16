Daniel Cormier is serious about his friendship with Ariel Helwani and might quit their show

Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani have one of the most popular shows in mixed martial arts right now. Their friendship can clearly be seen on screen and it turns out that it’s genuine and a little touching.

During a recent show Daniel commented how difficult it is to maintain a friendship when what day I want to discuss is usually what needs to be discussed on air to make it successful. He described sending text messages to Ariel and only getting short responses and a frequent “save it for the show“. He went on to comment that the show isn’t worth damaging his friendship to Helwani and even appeared to be serious about quitting if it came down to it. Check out the back-and-forth here.