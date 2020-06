Before you watch these face-offs watch the UFC on Vegas 2 weigh-ins. Three fighters missed weight and it was a crap show.

Jessica Eye tried to make her face off lighthearted with some jokes and you could tell she was still drained from trying to make weight. Other than that they were pretty standard but it never gets old seeing two fighters wearing facemasks to square off with each other.

UFC on Vegas 2 takes place on Saturday night at the UFC Apex and airs on ESPN+.