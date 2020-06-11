UFC Vegas 2: Eye vs Calvillo preview

We are so glad that the UFC is back because we were going stir crazy.

The next card lined up is headlined by a solid bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.



Jessica’s one loss in her last five bouts is to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Cynthia went 3-1-1 with her last bout being a draw with Marina Rodriguez meaning both of these fighters could benefit greatly from a win.

Eye is #1 in the women’s flyweight rankings and Rodriguez is sitting at #10 in the strawweight division. It’s an odd matchup given that they are ranked in two different divisions but it’s a solid one nonetheless.

The event goes down on Saturday at the UFC Apex and can be watched on ESPN +.