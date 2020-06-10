O’Malley is 100% sure he will fight Cody Garbrandt

I’m not sure if this is a good thing or a bad thing.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt just returned with a bang when he knocked out Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. His highlight reel KO was overshadowed somewhat by relative newcomer and breakout star Sean O’Malley. Sean knocked out veteran Eddie Wineland in 1:54 of round one in spectacular fashion. After the fight was over the media at the post fight press conference asked what was on many minds.

Will Sean O’Malley fight Cody Garbrandt next? Cody seemed disinterested and wanted to climb his way back up the ladder but O’Malley was open to the idea. Cody would be a step up for Sean while Sean would be a step down for Cody in terms of climbing the rankings. However, This is one of those situations where the fans might just get what they want if the bug gets in Dana White’s ear.

O’Malley talked to TMZ sports about the potential bout and he seems all in.