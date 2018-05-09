White unhappy with thought of Liddell fighting for De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya told TMZ Sports recently that he believes he may have the elusive third bout between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell closer to being signed than ever before. Here’s what he told them about the potential bout taking place in his MMA promotion via MMAFighting…

We’re finalizing contracts, getting everything rolling. I’m excited. I’ve been talking to Chuck and Tito. They have a crazy history among both of them. Both guys are beasts. If they want to fight each other, I’m ready.

Dana White got wind of the report and was disappointed. He opened up about it on the UFC Unfiltered podcast …

I get it. Everybody sees whats going on, everybody wants a piece, and I hope that’s the case. What I do hope is that he is partnering up with Chuck Liddell and they are going to be partners other than have Chuck Liddell come in and fight. If they are going to partner up in the MMA business, nothing will make me happier. That is awesome and I would love to hear if that is true for Chuck. If he plans on kicking off his MMA program with Chuck fighting, that would not be good and really, really bum me out. Chuck Liddell is almost 50 years old, he doesn’t need to be fighting.

White forced Liddell in to retirement and expressed concern openly about potential long term brain injuries he may have sustained in his last UFC run from brutal knockout losses.

Are you excited about this potential bout?