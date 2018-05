Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title against Raquel Pennington in the UFC 224 main event on May 12. In the co-headliner, The Ultimate Fighter season 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum takes on middleweight legend Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Go behind the scenes and into the training camps of these remarkable athletes in this full episode of Countdown to UFC 224.

Please like & share: