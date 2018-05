Cue the WWE spin machine. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of the WWE Backlash event last night but quite a few fans in attendance didn’t see it. Fed up with the Roman Reigns being shoved down our throats crusade by Vince McMahon, they walked out before it was over, and a fan caught the moments on video. Still think he’s ‘the guy’ Vince? We think you probably do… Check it out.

