Colby Covington and Joe Rogan went back and forth recently and it ended up with Colby telling Joe he just might slap him. Joe first warned Covington on his Joe Rogan Experience to be careful who talks trash to because he just might get slapped in the face by a killer, referencing Jon Jones as an example. Colby then told Rogan that he just might slap him. Joe broke it down and explained what he meant and also asked Colby not to slap him. Check it out…

