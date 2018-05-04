Early Sonnen vs Fedor odds are closer than you think

Chael Sonnen will face off against Fedor Emelianenko in the next round of the Bellator heavyweight tournament. The last time Fedor faced a legit wrestler was Matt Lindland and in that fight he was almost taken down hard until he clung to the ropes to block it. Sonnen may just take him down and keep him there and defy these odds that Joey Odessa dropped recently.

Emelianenko is a -200 favorite while Sonnen is the +150 underdog and that is much closer than it would have been with Fedor fresh out of PrideFC.

What do you think of the odds? Are they correct?