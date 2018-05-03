Colby Covington says group sex helping prepare for Dos Anjos

Colby Covington has a very big mouth. He also has a date to dance with Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago. What’s he doing to prepare? Check out what he told to Submission Radio(via MMAmania).

I mean, I had a foursome the other night. And I never thought I’d ever be in a foursome. That was awesome. Yeah, and I’m not talking with any dudes, I’m talking with three different chicks. These aren’t just any pornstars, these are the cream of the crop. They think I’m not focused and they’re like, ‘oh, you need to focus on RDA and your title fight in Chicago’. I’m like, what are you talking about? I’m having sex with three different pornstars, do you know what type of cardio that takes? Because you can’t just give them ten minutes, man, you gotta be putting it in and pounding that and laying the pipe for like a good hour. So, I mean, I’m constantly moving and flexing my testosterone on them for an hour straight. I mean, dude, this is the best cardio I could ever get for five rounds. I am cut from the same cloth as Michael Jordan and I’m gonna dunk my nuts on RDA’s face on June 9 live on pay-per-view.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. TMI, bro. Colby is working on his cardio, if you believe him, the way every young man dreams. With Covington who knows if he’s telling the truth, but come on man. You have to admit he’s nearing Sonnen levels of trash talk. Nut dunking 101 taught by Colby.