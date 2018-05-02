Kane is the new GOP mayoral candidate for Knox County, Tennessee

WATE 6 reported that Glenn Jacobs won the GOP candidacy for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs is also known as the demonic wrestler Kane in WWE programming. Reportedly, he won by 17 votes and a recount may be in the works. Here’s the tweet WATE 6 used to announce the win…

✔ With all precincts reporting, Glenn Jacobs has won the GOP nomination for Knox County mayor. Still a few provisional ballots, so results won’t be official until next week. #WATE RESULTS: http://wate.com/election/results …

Good luck Kane!