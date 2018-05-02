Mario Yamasaki wants to improve, or does he?

Mario Yamasaki is regarded as one of the worst referees in mixed martial arts history along with Steve Mazzagatti. He has let fights go on too long, not long enough, and everything in between so much so that Dana White wanted him banned from the UFC more than once. After receiving harsh criticism after a recent fight he officiated he claims to be trying to improve – by taking the Big John McCarthy referee course, The C.O.M.M.A.N.D. course. Yamasaki made a conflicting statement in the same interview via MMAJunkie…

I think they’re going to know I’m still trying to be the best that I can be. I’m not cocky, just saying, ‘I’ve been there for 19 years; I can’t learn any more.

Wait? Do you know you have a problem and want to correct it or are you at your peak and infallible? Oh and as for his claim to want to learn from Big John? Survey says? WRONG. Big John said that Mario wanted to get an “online tutorial”. Holy… Here’s what John said to that…

I’m not going to pass him because he’s Mario Yamasaki.

Then Mario conflicted his statement that he wanted to get better by taking the course…

If you count for 19 years I’ve been reffing, how many were controversial? Four? Five? But people always see mistakes. There’s nothing I can do. I just have to focus and try not to make any early calls or late calls. Reprogram. Do my job, you know?

Yamasaki said that it will be six months before he makes himself available to the UFC. Seriously, Mario. The heart sign is played out and as long as you do your job correctly things will be fine.