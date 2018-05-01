Anthony Smith says he would go back to 185 for his dream opponent

Anthony Smith may have moved to light heavyweight but that doesn’t mean he won’t drop back down for the right opponent. He tweeted about the person who would tempt back to 185 pounds…

Have had some ppl asking questions lately like, “who’s your dream matchup” and “do any fights at 185 still interest you?” The answer to both is the same. I’ll come back down for @UriahHallMMA. He just represents everything wrong with the sport today.

Hall and Smith both have opponents lined up so this would have to happen later this year if it gets the green light. Would you like to see this bout?