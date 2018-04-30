Not fake news that Fedor questioned by FBI

It is not fake news that Fedor Emelianenko was questioned by FBI agents. They reportedly found him at his hotel, Tuesday. His manager Jerry Millen commented that shortly before Fedor’s fight against Frank Mir is when they met.

The FBI came to the hotel looking to talk to Fedor and they were very nice, came in to speak with Fedor for a few minutes, spoke to me, very cool guys, and that’s all I can really say about it. Again, the FBI did come to the hotel, they found us, knocked on the door…Hundred percent, kind of surprised. They were very nice, very professional.

The craziness? The agents were in attendance at Saturday’s Bellator 198 where they watched Fedor ice Mir in the first.