Jake Roberts drops his assault charges against wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has dropped his assault charges against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Harry Smith. Lordsofpain.net recapped the incident…

During Wrestlecon earlier this month in New Orleans, Smith approached Roberts to talk about some comments that were made during a podcast concerning his late father, WCW/WWF star Davey Boy Smith. Roberts reportedly declined to engage and Smith asked to him to step outside. Roberts dismissed that idea also. Smith then threw, what many people believe, was a hot cup of coffee in Robert’s face. Police came to the scene and spoke to Roberts who wanted to press assault charges. Smith had already left the venue before speaking to police about the incident. The police had been looking for Smith to get his side of the story.

Harry Smith posted the following on his Facebook page earlier today…

I’d like to announce publicly and officially that I spoke with Jake Roberts on the phone today and we squashed heat we have for what happened at the WrestleCon event. I apologized and said I would apologize publicly as Jake agreed he would be dropping any charges pressed against me. I’m a man of my word, and I’d like to say sorry to any fans that I stressed with this situation situation also. I wish Jake all the best and glad that we squashed this heat. I actually had spoken to Roddy Piper before he passed away about the podcast Jake and he did. I’m certainly glad we worked things out, as Roddy died not long after. We never know what might happen tomorrow, life’s to short to hold and grudge. Arigato

We are happy to hear there was a peaceful resolution to this situation and we wish them both the best.