Coach says McGregor will fight Khabib

Conor McGregor’s well known striking coach Owen Roddy believes the Irishman will face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at some point in the future. Here’s what he told The BBC MMA Show. Transcription via MMAFighting.

There’s been a lot of talk about this Khabib fight and it seems to be brewing towards this one. You earn the chance to fight Conor. You have to be worthy to fight him. Khabib is doing very well fighting-wise. I see holes in his game but he’s building a big ruckus. He’s calling [Conor out] now and people are getting behind him and it’s starting to build, and once it gets to that tipping point, I’m sure we’ll see that fight.

What do you think? Will we ever see that fight?