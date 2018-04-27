The Pinkman’s complete destruction of the Frank Dux myth

The Pinkman is slowly becoming a legend on Youtube. One of his videos is actually used as a legitimate Wikipedia dispute to a claim by one of the biggest charlatans in the history of martial arts – Frank Dux. The man whose unbelievable story the movie Bloodsport was based on. He told it to anyone who would listen and it would get more fantastical every time.

As years went by his story began to fall apart as fact checking, statements from the US government about his false military claims, internet information availability, and everything in between became available. Frank’s Wikipedia entry has gone from ridiculously long to rightfully short. None of his story can be substantiated by a credible source except for maybe his name. In fact, the only source who can substantiate all of the claims is – Frank Dux. Not his ninja lineage, his kumite victories, or anything else can be solidly proven. The only people who believe it are his students and – Frank Dux. Students invested in a martial arts system have a hard time facing truths because of the amount of time they have invested and it has become part of their identities, who they are. Frank could say it was fake right to their faces and some of them would still not care. We do.

Many of us were okay with this liar spreading his BS to the masses because people are free to believe lies if they choose – until he started saying this…

I’m the father of mixed martial arts.

That’s where the line is drawn, Frank. You are a proven fraud and most certainly not the man you say you are. For readers who don’t want their childhood ruined please don’t watch this, but for those who want the truth please do. Here is ThePinkman’s systematic dismantling of Dux’s fake martial arts experiences. Enjoy…

Here is the infamous video smashing and dashing the kumite record Frank claims…

Frank, you need to own up to your falsehoods or be remembered only for lying. These aren’t my claims or words, these are years of facts put together neatly by ThePinkman.