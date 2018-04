Fedor Emelianenko has long been the hardcore fans vote for greatest of all time. He doesn’t speak much and he could seemingly recover from everything. In his later years his career has been a mixed bag and he is coming off of a knockout loss to Matt Mitrione. Saturday he faces off against Frank Mir in a dream match albeit they are both past their prime. Jenn Brown talks about the mystique of the quiet Russian legend ahead of their bout. Check it out…

