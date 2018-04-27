Full Bellator early weigh in results

Bellator 198 takes place Saturday night and the main event is Frank Mir vs Fedor Emelianenko. They held the weigh ins today and both of them made weight with Mir coming in a stout 22 pounds heavier than Fedor. Check out the full results below.

Fedor Emelianenko (240) vs. Frank Mir (261.5)

Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Sam Sicilia (146)

Neiman Gracie (171) vs. Javier Torres (169)

Gerald Harris (188) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (186.5) – 188-pound catchweight

Dillon Danis (175) vs. Kyle Walker (174) – 175-pound catchweight

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMAjunkie, 7 p.m. ET)

P.J. Cajigas (169.5) vs. R’Mandel Cameron (170)

Dan Stittgen (170.5) vs. Mark Stoddard (170.5)

Morgan Sickinger (147.5) vs. Eric Wisely (150) – 150-pound catchweight

Joey Diehl (126) vs. Nate Williams (125)

James Bennett () vs. Dustin Stusse ()

Asef Askar (146) vs. Andrew Johnson (145.5)

Adil Benjilany (145) vs. Corey Jackson (145.5)

Tom Angeloff (169) vs. Sultan Umar (169.5)

Adam Maciejewski (250.5) vs. Robert Morrow (214)