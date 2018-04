Former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez told The MMA Hour that current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov may not have a legit claim to the belt. Conor McGregor was stripped, Tony Ferguson was injured, Max Holloway was pulled, and Khabib ended up with Al Iaquinta as an opponent. While Iaquinta is not a bad fighter he is certainly not a Ferguson or Holloway level opponent leading critics to roast Khabib on Twitter for it. Check out what Alvarez said…

