Weidman tells MMA Hour he’s going to come back and dominate, Fedor, Lee, and Alvarez open up

The MMA Hour was FULL yesterday. Kevin Lee, Fedor Emelianenko, Chris Weidman, and Eddie Alvarez were on the program. An item of note was Chris Weidman’s prediction that he would dominate the middleweight division on his return. He was finished by Luke Rockhold and lost the middleweight title, then finished by Yoel Romero, and to top off a three fight skid he was finished by Gegard Mousasi. He bounced back and pulled off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum. Was that the start of a comeback? Check out what he said…

