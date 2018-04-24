Rogan breaks down and nails why Conor McGregor isn’t punished

Joe Rogan broke down exactly why Conor McGregor isn’t being punished for the bus attack just before UFC 223. We all assume it’s because the Irishman is the golden goose for the UFC and Joe seems to agree. Transcript via MMAFighting.

He just keeps f**king up with this kind of stuff and no one’s saying, ‘Get rid of him!’. He’s worth so much money. It’s really fascinating. Imagine if Ray Borg and him switched sides. If Ray Borg showed up with all his boys and was screaming and yelling and threw a dolly at the window, it’s a done deal forever. Think about Paul Daley. Paul Daley must be at home going, ‘Motherf**ker! F**k Dana White!’

Until you get to that stratosphere that Conor McGregor – there’s so much money to be made, that’s the problem. The rules get bent. All Paul Daley did was throw a punch at Josh Kosheck after [fight was over]. It didn’t even connect! That could have been sorted out.

There’s a level to the game where you’re so valuable – if Conor McGregor does a pay-per-view fight, especially if they do all that crazy nonsense with Mayweather – if they ever did that, they’re just printing money. They’re printing money. It’s so hard for them to not take that money.

I don’t think New York is ever letting that motherf**ker fight there again. I just don’t think they’re gonna do that. They don’t play games. That athletic commission is a different commission. They’re new to MMA and that was embarrassing to them. Him throwing the f**king dolly and the fact that they let him get in there with all his boys, the whole thing was just so thuggish.