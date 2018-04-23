Khabib’s Instagram post gives glimpse in to future

UFC Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has a list of people waiting for a shot at his belt. The fight that fans want is Conor McGregor but thanks to his now infamous bus attack at UFC 223 we may not get it until the Irishman’s legal woes are resolved. Khabib feels just like we do – confused but hopeful. Here’s what he posted on Instagram about “the most competitive division” of lightweight and who he will fight next.

Who should he fight next? We hope it’s Conor so the answer to who will win is finally given.