Edgar gets called out via video game

Chan Sung Jung better known as “The Korean Zombie” has officially called out Frankie Edgar and did it in a pretty cool way. After Frankie dominated Cub Swanson on Saturday in Atlantic City, Jung posted this image on Instagram to call “The Answer” out.

He accompanied the image with the text…

“@frankieedgar I want to fight with you. 👊👊👊 #ufc” – The Korean Zombie

Short and sweet. We are praying Edgar takes this bout and that it delivers the action that booking this fight almost certainly brings.