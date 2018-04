Fight Night 128 medical suspensions released

The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission released the suspensions for UFC Fight Night 128 competitors. Notable is main event winner Dustin Poirier’s potential six month stint on the shelf and the need for an MRI. Check out the full list via MMAFighting.com…

Dustin Poirier: Suspended 180 days pending MRI on knee and medical clearance; regardless faces minimum 45-day suspension Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension Tim Boetsch: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension Ricky Rainey: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 45-day suspension John Moraga: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension Lauren Mueller: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended 60 days due to knockout, hard bout Justin Gaethje: Suspended 45 days due to TKO Alex Oliveira: Suspended 45 days Carlos Condit: Suspended 45 days Marvin Vettori: Suspended 45 days Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 45 days due to hard bout Brad Tavares: Suspended 45 days Daniel Moret: Suspended 45 days due to knockout Matthew Lopez: Suspended 45 days due to TKO Luke Sanders: Suspended 45 days Patrick Williams: Suspended 45 days Dhiego Lima: Suspended 30 days