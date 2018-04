Fight Night 128 early weigh-in results

The weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 128 are over. Kevin Lee missed weight by two pounds and became another victim of the mean old scale monster. Please take note that Magomed Bibulatov was reported injured and his bout was scrapped. The complete results are below via MMAmania.com.

UFC Fight Night 128 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Edson Barboza (155.6) vs. Kevin Lee (157*)

UFC Fight Night 128 Co-Main Event:

145 lbs.: Frankie Edgar (145.6) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

UFC Fight Night 128 Main Card on FOX Sports 1:

265 lbs.: Chase Sherman (247) vs. Justin Willis (265.4)

185 lbs.: David Branch (186) vs. Thiago Santos (185.8)

135 lbs.: Brett Johns (135.8) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.2)

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker (155.6) vs. Jim Miller (155.4)

UFC Fight Night 128 Prelims Card on FOX Sports 1:

170 lbs.: Alex Garcia (171*) vs. Ryan LaFlare (170.6)

125 lbs.: Magomed Bibulatov () vs. Ulka Sasaki () — Bibulatov injured

170 lbs.: Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Luan Chagas (170)

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.6)

UFC Fight Night 128 Prelims Card on Fight Pass:

135 lbs.: Aspen Ladd (137.8) vs. Leslie Smith (135.4)

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili (135.2) vs. Ricky Simon (135.8)

170 lbs.: Tony Martin (170.6) vs. Keita Nakamura (170.6)

*Missed weight, fined 20-percent of fight purse