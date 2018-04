UFC 226: “Miocic vs Cormier” goes down on Sat., July 7, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It features light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier squaring off in the main event against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Check out the line-up so far…

Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry

Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall