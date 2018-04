UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier appeared on THE HERD and discussed a number of topics. Probably the most interesting was his take on a potential Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor bout in the UFC. The realistic view of the fight is that it will never happen because of a large number of hurdles that have to be cleared. Still, it is fun to speculate and Cormier did just that. Check it out…

Please like & share: