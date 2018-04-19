Kevin Lee faces Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 128 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The event is viewable this Saturday April 21st on Fox Sports 1. Check out the odds via MMAmania.com…

UFC Fight Night 128 Odds For The Main Card:

Kevin Lee (-145) vs. Edson Barboza (+125)

Frankie Edgar (-230) vs. Cub Swanson (+190)

Justin Willis (-360) vs. Chase Sherman (+300)

Thiago Santos (-220) vs. David Branch (+180)

Aljamain Sterling (-115) vs. Brett Johns (-105)

Dan Hooker (-355) vs. Jim Miller (+295)

Barboza is an underdog? We’ll take that bet! We’ll also take the Jim Miller odds thank you very much. What about you?