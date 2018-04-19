Askren and MacDonald start feuding on Twitter

Ben Askren is lways in the discussion of who is the best fighter to never compete in the UFC. Dana White never brought him in citing various reasons so we never got to see if he would stack up at 170 in the world’s top promotion. Rory MacDonald at one time was considered the heir apparent to Georges St. Pierre until things kind of fell apart and he made his way to Bellator. Now we may finally get the bout under that organization’s banner if this new feud between Rory and Ben continues on Twitter. Here’s the exchange via BJPenn.com…

@mmarcopoloo: @rory_macdonald i see u want champ vs champ. how about @Benaskren?? MacDonald: im good with that to Askren: Tell your boss MacDonald: i have asked @ScottCoker about getting you in bellator for a fight, i guesse you need to do your part Askren: You think you could go the distance? I think I finish@you in round 3, the fight looks similar to what Condit did to you in round 3 MacDonald: i disagree

What do you think? Will we ever see this come to fruition?