Gennady Golovkin was set to face off with Canelo Alvarez after a ridiculously controversial draw – until Alvarez tested positive for low levels of clenbuterol. He was suspended today for six months retroactive to the date of February 17th by the NSAC meaning he wouldn’t be able to fight until August 17th.

Given the suspicious draw decision from the judges in the first bout, will there be justice for GG?