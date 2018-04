Ronda Rousey has made a huge splash in WWE and her Wrestlemania match with tag team partner Kurt Angle vs Stephanie McMahon & HHH is considered the highlight of the show. She started a new storyline last night on RAW when she ran down to the ring to run off Absolution and save veteran wrestler Natalya. Check it out and let us know in the comments how she’s doing.

