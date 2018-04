As Kenny Smith said after a Vince Carter dunk, “It’s over!” Nikki Bella and John Cena have split up after six years of reality shows, on and off screen romances, and mixed tag matches. Nikki worked on and off TV to get him to finally propose and at Wrestlemania 33 he proposed in the ring – but on Instagram yesterday she posted that just weeks before their wedding they called it quits. Check it out…

