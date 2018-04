Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson pulled off the fastest submission in Bellator history this past weekend at Bellator 197. It was a bittersweet victory because despite the impressive 34 second tap out of Devon Brock, Ferguson’s father Kimbo died at the age of 42 in June of 2016 and wasn’t there to see it. Baby Slice was all smiles after his win and his future looks bright right now. Check out what he said to John McCarthy after the win.

