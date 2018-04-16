Cormier wants that third fight with Jon Jones

By now you should know the lightweight championship history between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. They have met twice and both times Jones was victorious with the last bout ending in a devastating knockout loss for Daniel. Then things got muddy. Jones tested positive for a banned substance, was suspended, and the result was overturned from a Cormier defeat to a no contest.

In his next bout, Daniel won back the lightweight championship by defeating Volkan Oezdemir but there is still that feeling in some that he is just keeping Jon’s spot warm if and when the former champ returns from his suspension. Check out what Daniel said to MMAJunkie over the weekend via Lowkick.

I want to fight Jon Jones. I do. I still feel I can win. I know that I’ve lost twice and last fight I got kicked in the head, but I feel like we were having a good fight, and I feel like every fight’s been good. I feel like if we fought a third time, it would be even better. I want to fight Jon Jones. That’ll never change. I thought (the door on a third Jones fight) was closed, but you asked me what I want. Is that a possibility? I’m not sure. But as a competitor, it’s what I want. You don’t always get what you want, but I feel like if we had the opportunity again it would be a good fight. But that’s what I want. If not, I’ll fight whoever. That’s what I’ve always done. I defended the belt against Volkan Oezdemir. He was the next guy, so I fought him.

What do you think? Should the feud die or should Cormier get a third crack at defeating the GOAT at 205?