Poirier stops Gaethje in 4th; UFC on FOX 29 full results & video highlights

UFC on FOX 29 took place Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. The main event saw No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier overcome repeated eye pokes and brutal leg kicks of Justin Gaethje to earn a TKO win early in the fourth round. Gaethje chopped at Poirier’s legs until he could barely stand, but Poirier’s punching power remained in tact and he connected big in the fourth to hand the former WSOF champ his second straight loss.

Even on short notice, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira proved to be too much for the aging “Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit in the co-main event and got the submission victory via guillotine choke in round two. Also, in a women’s featured srawweight attraction Michelle Waterson used her mobility, striking prowess and takedowns to secure a split decision nod over the very strong and dangerous Cortney “Cast Iron” Casey.

Here are the full results and video highlights from UFC on FOX 29:

Main Card (Fox)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier def. Justin Gaethje via TKO (punches) – Rd 4, 0:33

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira def. Carlos Condit via Submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 2, 3:17

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori via Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson def. Cortney Casey Decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (Fox)

Middleweight: Antônio Carlos Júnior def. Tim Boetsch via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 4:28

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov def. Ricky Rainey via KO (punches) – Rd 2, 4:12

Flyweight John Moraga def. Wilson Reis via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight Brad Tavares def. Krzysztof Jotko via TKO (punches) – Rd 3, 2:16

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Gilbert Burns def. Dan Moret via KO (punch) – Rd 2, 0:59

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Mueller def. Shana Dobson via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Yushin Okami def. Dhiego Lima via Decision (unanimous) (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek def. Arjan Bhullar via Submission (omoplata) – Rd 2, 1:59

Bantamweight: Alejandro Pérez def. Matthew Lopez via TKO (knees and punches) – Rd 2, 3:42

Bantamweight: Luke Sanders def. Patrick Williams via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)