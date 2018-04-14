UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje betting odds

UFC on FOX 29 takes place Saturday, April 14 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Lightweight bangers Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to clash in the main event, with welterweights Carlos Condit and Alex Oliveira facing off in the co-headliner.

This card starts earlier than normal with Fight Pass prelims kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET, moving the the Fox prelims at 6 p.m. ET, and the Fox main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Gaethje is a hard-hitting slugger coming off the very first loss of his career against Eddie Alvarez last December. He has finished 15 of his 18 career wins via knockout and is a former WSOF champ. Poirier is a veteran of the octagon who has been in there with the best of the best and has won six of his last seven. He’s finished half of his 22 wins via knockout and six by submission. Picking who’s going to win this one is like playing slot machine games, but oddsmakers have Gaethje as a slight favorite.

Condit is looking to pick up his first win since 2015 after a three fight slump. He is well-versed on the ground as well as in striking, but can he reclaim his former glory as “The Natural Born Killer”? Oliveira has finished 11 of his 18 wins via knockout and the oddsmakers feel he has the advantage over the veteran.

Here’s the full UFC on FOX 29 fight odds (courtesy 5dimes):

Main Card (Fox)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (+115) vs. Justin Gaethje (-125)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit (+185) vs. Alex Oliveira (-200)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (-245) vs. Marvin Vettori (+225)

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson (+140) vs. Cortney Casey (-150)

Preliminary Card (Fox)

Middleweight: Tim Boetsch (+210) vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior (-230)

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov (-190) vs. Ricky Rainey (+175)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis (-120) vs. John Moraga (+110)

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko (-105) vs. Brad Tavares (-105)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-590) vs. Dan Moret (+495)

Women’s Flyweight: Shana Dobson (+145) vs. Lauren Mueller (-155)

Welterweight: Dhiego Lima (+110) vs. Yushin Okami (-120)

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar (-320) vs. Adam Wieczorek (+290)

Bantamweight: Matthew Lopez (-120) vs. Alejandro Pérez (+110)

Bantamweight: Luke Sanders (-400) vs. Patrick Williams (+355)