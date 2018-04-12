Glory 52 results and recap

Los Angeles, Ca. On March 31st, GLORY Kickboxing returned to Los Angeles at the Long Beach Arena in the Pacific Ballroom through its 52nd edition with a crowd capacity of thousands who patiently anticipated the arrival of its evening’s main fight title card.

What makes Glory and its fight promotions such a successful fight brand set among a descending contrast of Fakenews with its transparency as the last value of postmodern authenticity? You ask how can truth and great promotion survive in a media saturated society where its culture of entertainment no longer values verifiable facts just deceptive lies? No institution has been more plagued by this dilemma than this generation’s news media. In recent times, the media has been stumped with a tremendous amount of ire and skepticism that now we as its audience must fight against exploitation by ready for hire politicians…

In 2016 media learned through its defeat that journalism is in danger of being overwhelmed by crooked politicians and a new age of revolutionary communication, which only accelerates the spread of lies, misinformation and questionable claims.

Glory’s success was dependent on its well presented fight promotion with an authentic narrative and its fatal mission to give reigning featherweight champion Robin van Roosmalen the chance to unify the belt against interim titleholder Kevin VanNostrand. By the end of evening after an intense war, GLORY 52 named Robin van Roosmalen as its newest featherweight champion. The Dutchman was crowned champion through his relentless stalking and sadistic body punching campaign in beating Kevin VanNostrand as our allegory.

Wait For It was the mise en sceme expression, used to build up its match’s promotional suspense in anticipation of a Glorious evening and Weight For It was the lesson as its key.

It was the very talented Netherland Fighter van Roosmalen who won four consecutive victories resulting from dropping from the lightweight weight class in 2016. New York maybe a “Helluva town” but VanNostrand who picked up five straight wins from six GLORY appearances could not contend with the Dutchman’s brutal strength and strategy.

An additional match on the main card was the middleweight fight between American kickboxers Paul “The Reaper” Banasiak and Troy Jones.

The middleweight match between Banasiak and Jones was turned over to the judges where its fate was held in the balance returned by its arbiters with a unanimous decision in favor of Troy Jones.

At Glory 52 in Los Angeles, Jones signed his signature mark with his professional kickboxing debut and promotional debut now standing as a 1 win and no loss record.

Glory noteworthy other fight appearances included former middleweight champ Simon Marcus who barely broke a sweat in defeating Zack Wells. UFC veteran Chris Camozzi made his second GLORY appearance against veteran Mike Lemaire who was given the victory. The night’s SuperFight Series card featured two current GLORY champions, Anissa Meksen defeated Ashley Nichols through unanimous decision and Pavel Zhuravlev also defeated Myron Dennis by unanimous decision both in non-title bouts.

Lets go to Glory 52 results:

Robin van Roosmalen def. Kevin VanNostrand by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x4) – featherweight title unification bout

Simon Marcus def. Zack Wells by TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:03

Mike Lemaire def. Chris Camozzi by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Josh Jauncey def. Stoyan Koprivlenski by split decision (29-28, 28-29 x2, 30-27 x2)

Pavel Zhuravlev def. Myron Dennis by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Anissa Meksen def. Ashley Nichols by unanimous decision (29-28 x3, 30-27 x2)

Troy Jones def. Paul Banasiak by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Zakaria Zouggary def. Bailey Sugden by unanimous decision (30-26 x5)

Charles Rodriguez def. Brian Bruns by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Jermaine Soto def. Alex Higley by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arthur Estrazulas def. Chris Bonilla by TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:20

Gerrica Trias def. Natalie Morgan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x4)

Jose Palacios def. Sovankesa Som by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

GLORY 52 preliminary card streamed live on Pluto TV channel 215 and the GLORY YouTube and Facebook channels at 7:30 p.m. ET. The GLORY 52 SuperFight Series aired live at 9 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Its main card streamed live at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN3.