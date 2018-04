Just before UFC 223 the now infamous McGregor bus attack happened and Michael Bisping claims it ruined a very surprising announcement by Conor. He said he is not allowed to say anything about it and we believe him since his name is not Chael P. Sonnen. Sorry, Chael we love you but you’re often full of BS. The Count is usually spot on so we are very curious what it was. Check it out and let us know what you think it was in the comments.

Please like & share: