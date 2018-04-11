Dana White destroys rumor of MayMac 2 in the UFC

So some guy named Omar al Raisi posted this on Twitter about a potential Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight in the UFC. It was of course “insider info”…

.@FloydMayweather will fight @TheNotoriousMMA in the octagon. With 4 ounce gloves, no shoes, 5-five minute rounds in 155 division. No kicks, no take downs, no elbows, no knees. Certain things will be allowed like the clinch. pic.twitter.com/Gmv5koAG00

and then…

Co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions, UFC and McGregor Entertainment. Last time I said McGregor will be a co-promoter, no body believed me. But again this is the right game, sources say things, but it changes very quickly! #MayMac2

So essentially this would mean it was a boxing match and Mayweather was afraid, which he should be to fight under an MMA banner with MMA rules. Tommy Morrison the boxer had an MMA fight scheduled and shortly before it began he changed the stipulations to only include boxing. I don’t mean to speak ill of the dead, but if you can’t hang in an MMA setting then don’t fight in MMA.

Then, Dana White posted this amazing reply to our “insider”…

None of that is even close to true. Dumbest shit i have ever heard.

And there you go. No one in their right mind would think Floyd would put himself in a position where he would be exposed, or boxing would look weak. Just let it go folks. It ain’t happening.