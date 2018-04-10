Nick Diaz accepts sanction from USADA making him eligible to fight this month

Yesterday we got some good news from USADA for once. Nick Diaz didn’t show up for three mandatory USADA drug tests which is a big no-no and he was suspended for it. Nick made a lot of people happy when USADA released its statement yesterday afternoon about his current status.

USADA announced today that Nick Diaz, of Stockton, Calif., has accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy resulting from three unsuccessful test attempts during a 12-month period. Like all UFC athletes, Diaz, 34, is a member of the UFC Registered Testing Pool and is therefore subject to certain Whereabouts responsibilities, which allow him to be located for out-of-competition testing. Diaz failed to be available for three tests at the locations provided in his Whereabouts Filings. The first two failures occurred in the second and third quarters of 2016, while the third occurred in the first quarter of 2017. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period constitutes an anti-doping policy violation.

The big questions are who and when and only Diaz knows the answer to that question.