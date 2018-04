Bobby Lashley left WWE to pursue a pretty successful MMA career until he caught the wrestling bug again. The big man has returned to WWE and a dream match with Brock Lesnar may happen. Originally the fans wanted Brock vs Bobby in the UFC but it never materialized so pro wrestling will have to do for now. Lashley came out and decimated Elias with an amazing show of strength. Check it out…

