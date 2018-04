Khabib Nurmagomedov became the lightweight champion on Saturday at UFC 223 with a decision victory over Al Iaquinta. In the later rounds Joe Rogan commentated that Khabib had some visible cracks in his game and most fans agreed that they were there. It was a rare occurrence for someone to point out flaws in Nurmagomedov but he got it done with lopsided scores of 50-44, 50-43, 50-43. Check out the highlights below…

Please like & share: